Protest with a difference

Trust Bengaluru citizens to conjure up innovative ways to highlight the city's decrepit civic facilities

Trust Bengaluru citizens to conjure up innovative ways to highlight the city’s decrepit civic facilities. A group of people under the banner of Nav Bharat Democratic Party took part in a walkathon to count the potholes dotting the city streets. 

The first walkathon was held on Sunday when the group spotted over 50 potholes on a stretch in Koramangala, the tech hub of the city. In an earlier protest against pothole deaths, an artist had turned a pothole into a mermaid’s “home” in the Cubbon Park Junction area, complete with a model dressed as a mermaid. There has been a havan too to draw the government’s attention to the deplorable state of the city’s roads.
First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 22:36 IST

