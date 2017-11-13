Protest with a difference

to conjure up innovative ways to highlight the city’s decrepit civic facilities. A group of people under the banner of took part in a walkathon to count the potholes dotting the city streets.

The first walkathon was held on Sunday when the group spotted over 50 potholes on a stretch in Koramangala, the tech hub of the city. In an earlier protest against pothole deaths, an artist had turned a pothole into a mermaid’s “home” in the Cubbon Park Junction area, complete with a model dressed as a mermaid. There has been a havan too to draw the government’s attention to the deplorable state of the city’s roads.