Public health needs a public revolution

The World Health Organisation came in to being 70 years ago with the objective of “attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health”. A few months earlier, India had turned independent.

At the time, the average life expectancy of Indians was 32 years, a figure which has doubled. Infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate have decreased since Independence by one-fourth, and one-eleventh, respectively. Of late, there is a growing focus on health in mainstream public discourse courtesy the National Health Protection Mission, which was approved by the ...