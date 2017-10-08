Public-private partnerships: Getting them right

We are at a crossroads in the journey of our country from being a leader of the emerging nations pack to taking its rightful place in the league of first world nations. For some, this may seem like wishful thinking but in reality there is no reason why this cannot be achieved well before India reaches its 75th anniversary of independence in the year 2022. This will need a sustained effort to reach and maintain a 10 per cent plus growth rate and necessitates active participation of many stakeholders — the government, corporate players, civil society and industry associations and ...