Pulse priority

With reference to Surinder Sud’s column, “Pulses demand policy change” (May 9), arid zones are characterised by sparse, scattered and variable precipitation. Drought-resistant pulses such as pigeon pea, Bambara beans and lentils can be cultivated in such areas. These are areas where other crops fail or produce low yields.



Also, drought-resistant and deep-rooted species such as pigeon pea can not only improve food security and nutrition of farmers in marginal environments, but can also supply groundwater to companion crops when planted in intercropping systems.



Sushil Bakliwal Jaipur



