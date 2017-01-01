C S C Sekhar: Pulses sector heading for a crisis

A procurement mechanism needs to be put in place to avert misery for farmers

The price increase in pulses based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) has dropped from a high of 46 per cent in December 2015 to 0.2 per cent in November this year. The corresponding decline in overall food inflation is from six per cent to two per cent, reflecting the faster decline in the price of pulses. The persistent problem of high pulse prices for the last few years appears to have abated, at least for now. This is good news. However, there is another crisis brewing in the sector. First, a look at the recent performance. The downward spiral in prices started in July this year. Not ...

