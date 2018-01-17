Punjab's bugbear: Minister thinks Chandigarh is cutting state's revenue

A minister in the feels the administration in is killing his state's revenue, and wondered if it was a deliberate attempt because the state had a Congress government. On Friday, when the state from the north zone gather in New Delhi for a meeting, many such contentious issues are expected to be discussed.

Some states, Punjab in particular, want uniformity in motor vehicle registration tax. That is because people from Punjab go to Rajasthan to buy vehicles as the tax in that state is lower.