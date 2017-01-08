Purification of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped up his drive against corruption ahead of the Assembly elections to five states next month. Addressing the national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, Mr Modi reasserted the need for greater transparency in political funding and pledged his party would be proactive in disclosing funds received by it. In the wake of his decision to demonetise high-denomination currency notes to unearth unaccounted income, there has been a growing unease over the continued preferential treatment to political parties with respect to disclosing ...