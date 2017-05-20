Putin's piano skills draw flak on Chinese social media

-
Pictures circulated worldwide of Russian President Vladimir Putin playing an impromptu ditty on a piano in the lobby of the hall where the One Belt One Road summit was held in Beijing. Putin “performed” on the evening China held its spectacular cultural show. But his musical talent was not much appreciated by the Chinese social media. Local newspapers reported that while many Chinese netizens praised Putin as a “great leader”, they were less impressed with his piano skills. “It sounds like crap,” wrote one Weibo user. “Just because you can play the piano, doesn’t mean you should,” commented another. Others argued that that poor performance wasn’t Putin’s fault, contending that the piano was there only for decoration. Some criticised him for undermining the show the hosts had put up.
