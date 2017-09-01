Q1 GDP numbers: A disappointing growth story

The first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers for FY18 come as a disappointment with a low of 5.7 per cent being recorded against expectations of growth in the region of 6.5 per cent. There were few expectations of growth in this quarter matching that for FY17, which was 7.1 per cent. Curiously, some of the key reforms that have been implemented by the government in the past nine months or so have left their shadow on this performance. First, the effect of demonetisation continues to linger, especially on industry and consumption. Corporate results for Q1 were ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?