Quess, TeamLease to benefit from note ban

Potential gain in market share and focus on high-margin businesses are key positives

Temporary staffing companies such as Quess Corp (Quess) and Team Lease Services (Team Lease) are amongst the few that are benefitting from the demonetisation exercise as the process has led to a spike in the demand for temporary staff, particularly from banks. Team Lease, for instance, added 7,000 employees in October and November as against an addition of 4,000 in the December 2015 quarter. Analysts at Spark Capital believe the higher demand from banking sector could continue for another six to nine months. This process as well as implementation of goods and services tax (GST) mechanism ...

Sheetal Agarwal