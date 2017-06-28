Questioning a holy cow

Pursuant to a recent arbitration award, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could end up paying about Rs 5,000 crore to Reliance Infrastructure for termination of the concession agreement relating to the Delhi Airport Metro Express. Since DMRC has no money of its own, the government will have to pay. Who is responsible for this $0.78 billion hit to the taxpayer? Will the delinquents be judged by the same yardsticks that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is applying (rightly or wrongly) to several persons, including the three public servants recently convicted in a coal ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?