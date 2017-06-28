Questioning a holy cow

Malfeasance in Delhi Metro cannot go unquestioned

Pursuant to a recent arbitration award, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could end up paying about Rs 5,000 crore to Reliance Infrastructure for termination of the concession agreement relating to the Delhi Airport Metro Express. Since DMRC has no money of its own, the government will have to pay. Who is responsible for this $0.78 billion hit to the taxpayer? Will the delinquents be judged by the same yardsticks that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is applying (rightly or wrongly) to several persons, including the three public servants recently convicted in a coal ...

Gajendra Haldea