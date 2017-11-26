Questions about the Rafale

From the detailed figures that this newspaper has published, it is clear that the price being paid by India for 36 Rafales is not out of line with other contracts for the fighter aircraft.

While apples-to-apples comparisons are difficult in complex transactions of this nature, when the full break-up of costs is rarely known, what seems clear from the data is that the Indian Air Force is getting the Rafales at a lower cost than being paid for by both Egypt and Qatar, and lower also than the price for the French air force if the fighter aircraft’s development costs are included. ...