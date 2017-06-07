Questions for NTPC and Coal India

Even though demand for power is growing, around 240 mn Indians still have no access to electricity

Even though demand for power is growing, around 240 mn Indians still have no access to electricity

Two news items in the past one month have caused some jubilation in India’s power sector. One is about Coal India’s plan to list itself on the London Stock Exchange and the other is about NTPC’s launch of masala bonds to raise rupee-denominated loans worthRs 2,000 crore, which however would have to be settled in dollar. Both these developments indicate the range of these companies’ ambition, driven as they are by their desire to tap the pool of global funds for sustained rapid growth. It is also significant because Coal India is the ...

A K Bhattacharya