Quiet amid criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle @narendramodi was silent on Thursday. While the official handle of @Pmoindia continued to tweet regularly, Modi’s personal handle remained quiet, as critics slammed the decision of demonetisation following the publication of figures in the annual report of the Reserve Bank of India. As the criticism became louder following the release of low GDP growth numbers on Thursday, his last tweet remained the one on August 30. “Progress of Smart Cities Mission, more effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act through technology were discussed,” Modi tweeted about an event held in Pragati Maidan on Wednesday.