Quit coddling AI employees

By all accounts, the Air India sale is just a matter of time. The government is actively discussing and finalising the modalities of flogging off the national carrier. More than one person has told me that the sale is to happen in 2018 and if it doesn’t happen in 2018, it probably won’t happen at all.

So at least it sounds like there’s some finality to the process. As the rumblings of the proposed sell-off become louder, the naysayers are waking up. Employee unions appear to have begun their protests. A parliamentary committee has woken up and realised that the ...