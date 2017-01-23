Quota question

Food minister has jumped in to save the Narendra Modi government the blushes on the issue of caste-based reservations. After Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya and Sangh veteran MG Vaidya muddied the waters with statements that seemed to suggest that reservations should be ended, Paswan issued a series of tweets. A Dalit leader from Bihar and the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Paswan tweeted the PM “has said it very categorically that reservation will continue in this country till he is alive”. Paswan also tweeted that “reservation shall remain till the caste system continues in the country” and that it was a Constitutional right. His son Chirag Paswan, a Lok Sabha MP, also tweeted that reservations in jobs and educational institutions were not at risk as long as the LJP was an alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seething at the leadership for their anti-reservation statements weeks before the assembly polls, and trying its best to dispel a notion that it is against reservations.