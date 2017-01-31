Quoting saints

The Economic Survey 2017 had an entire chapter on demonetisation, arguably the most contentious economic measure in decades. The chapter began with a quote from 19th century Bengali religious leader Ramakrishna Paramahamsa: “Taka mati, mati taka (Money is mud, mud is money)”. Ramakrishna, a devotee of goddess Kali, often advised his disciples, including Swami Vivekananda, to abjure earthly wealth to achieve nirvana. His parables and teachings are collected in the Kathamrita. Why the Economic Survey quoted him is anyone’s guess. It cited a quote from another spiritual figure,
St Augustine, who said, “Lord, give me chastity and continence but not yet.” The cryptic quote is a famous prayer of the early Christian theologian and philosopher from his days as a youth which was marked by a hedonistic lifestyle.
Business Standard January 31, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
St Augustine, who said, “Lord, give me chastity and continence but not yet.” The cryptic quote is a famous prayer of the early Christian theologian and philosopher from his days as a youth which was marked by a hedonistic lifestyle.
