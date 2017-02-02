R Gopalakrishnan: Promoting curiosity in business

The quality is essential for creativity and innovation

What a fabulous response I got to my last column about how a setback fired the creativity of an unknown Kamal Shah, who set up India’s largest dialysis chain (“Setbacks can spur leaps ahead, January 6, 2017)! Just 10 days later, the BBC published a story entitled How disaster inspired a multi-billion dollar business. It is a story about a Canadian man, Serge Godin, whose family sawmill business got destroyed by fire, and how he grew up to set up the multi-billion dollar CGI, a computer business(http://www.bbc.co. uk/news/business-38 594679). I have been provoked to think ...

R Gopalakrishnan