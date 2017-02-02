R Gopalakrishnan: Promoting curiosity in business

What a fabulous response I got to my last column about how a setback fired the creativity of an unknown Kamal Shah, who set up India’s largest dialysis chain (“Setbacks can spur leaps ahead, January 6, 2017)! Just 10 days later, the BBC published a story entitled How disaster inspired a multi-billion dollar business. It is a story about a Canadian man, Serge Godin, whose family sawmill business got destroyed by fire, and how he grew up to set up the multi-billion dollar CGI, a computer business(http://www.bbc.co. uk/news/business-38 594679). I have been provoked to think ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?