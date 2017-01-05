R Gopalakrishnan: Setbacks can spur leaps ahead

Nobody seeks a setback, but if it does happen, you can use that as an opportunity

I wish my readers a happy new year, full of ideas and curiosity. My curiosity was aroused by an American Chinese visitor, who said, “Every Indian has a rich environment for creativity: His or her life faces all the Cs required to be creative — chaos, challenges, curiosity, communications and channelisation.” Can challenges provoke curiosity and creativity? “Yes,” writes Modupe Akinola, Sanford Bernstein assistant professor. “Fostering creativity is vital to the modern economy, but to reach your personal best, sometimes you have to go through ...

