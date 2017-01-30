R-Infra looks for refinance options on Mumbai Metro

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) is looking for options to further refinance that part of its debt taken for the conglomerate’s Mumbai Metro rail business, said two people with knowledge of the development. And, exploring options for a divestment in the Mumbai Metro rail project, said one of the two sources. “Refinancing of debt is the most routine corporate finance activity that every company regularly undertakes to lower its cost of operation,” said a spokesperson for R-Infra, to an e-mail query. The spokesperson did not comment ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?