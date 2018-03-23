Rahul Gandhi's temple visits: Congress trying hard to end minority complex

Sonia Gandhi spoke a line at the recent India Today Conclave — that the Congress paid for being seen as a Muslim party — and sparked a larger debate on the status of India’s Muslims, their culture and politics, and how popular minds now responded to it. Influential voices took this forward, notably Harsh Mander and Ramachandra Guha in response in The Indian Express.

We need to also explore the political meaning. It is inadequate to keep the argument confined to culture, lifestyle, symbols, in short “Muslimness”. Muslims, or any other faith for that ...