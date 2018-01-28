JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi to start campaign in poll-bound Meghalaya on January 30

Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.

There will be much action in the hilly state of Meghalaya the next couple of weeks. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will reach the poll-bound state on January 30 for a two-day meeting with party workers and supporters though he will not address any public rally during his visit.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is also finalising the visit of its star campaigners which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited the state only last month. The Congress had faced a major setback just weeks ago when five of its MLAs resigned from the assembly and joined the National People’s Party and two other legislators moved to the BJP and the newly formed People’s Democratic Front. Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 23:03 IST

