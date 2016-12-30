Rahul Jacob: Focus, for pity's sake!

Indian governance is short of the top-down thinking Daniel Kahneman defines as equally necessary

Indian governance is short of the top-down thinking Daniel Kahneman defines as equally necessary

Steve Jobs’s resurrection of Apple’s fortunes from the late 1990s is a much repeated business parable. But, it may contain a lesson important for Indian governments seeking to reform the dysfunctional legacies of a state that between meddling in industrial production, running a lousy airline and creating a vast bureaucratic apparatus has done little in public education and public health relative to our neighbours in Southeast Asia and even Bangladesh. The lesson from the late Steve Jobs’ triumphant return to Apple is that he and the company learned to focus. Jobs whittled ...

Rahul Jacob