TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Mitali Saran: Recall of the wild
Business Standard

Rahul Jacob: Focus, for pity's sake!

Indian governance is short of the top-down thinking Daniel Kahneman defines as equally necessary

Rahul Jacob 

Rahul Jacob Steve Jobs’s resurrection of Apple’s fortunes from the late 1990s is a much repeated business parable. But, it may contain a lesson important for Indian governments seeking to reform the dysfunctional legacies of a state that between meddling in industrial production, running a lousy airline and creating a vast bureaucratic apparatus has done little in public education and public health relative to our neighbours in Southeast Asia and even Bangladesh. The lesson from the late Steve Jobs’ triumphant return to Apple is that he and the company learned to focus. Jobs whittled ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Rahul Jacob: Focus, for pity's sake!

Indian governance is short of the top-down thinking Daniel Kahneman defines as equally necessary

Indian governance is short of the top-down thinking Daniel Kahneman defines as equally necessary Steve Jobs’s resurrection of Apple’s fortunes from the late 1990s is a much repeated business parable. But, it may contain a lesson important for Indian governments seeking to reform the dysfunctional legacies of a state that between meddling in industrial production, running a lousy airline and creating a vast bureaucratic apparatus has done little in public education and public health relative to our neighbours in Southeast Asia and even Bangladesh. The lesson from the late Steve Jobs’ triumphant return to Apple is that he and the company learned to focus. Jobs whittled ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Rahul Jacob: Focus, for pity's sake!

Indian governance is short of the top-down thinking Daniel Kahneman defines as equally necessary

Steve Jobs’s resurrection of Apple’s fortunes from the late 1990s is a much repeated business parable. But, it may contain a lesson important for Indian governments seeking to reform the dysfunctional legacies of a state that between meddling in industrial production, running a lousy airline and creating a vast bureaucratic apparatus has done little in public education and public health relative to our neighbours in Southeast Asia and even Bangladesh. The lesson from the late Steve Jobs’ triumphant return to Apple is that he and the company learned to focus. Jobs whittled ...

image
Business Standard
177 22