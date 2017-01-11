Rahul Khullar: Put flesh on Make in India skeleton

Make in India right now is just a slogan. The policy content is missing or not clearly articulated

Make in India (MII) is, at once, a slogan, a symbol of aspiration (a modern manufacturing country), and a guarantee of quality (a Swiss chronometer?). The MII initiative was launched in September 2014 to promote manufacturing and create jobs in India. More than two years later, where are we? First off, MII is not new, neither in name nor in content. In 2009, a major export promotion drive initially called Made in India evolved into the successful India Show. MII’s ultimate goal is to increase manufacturing and employment. No different from the now dormant National Manufacturing ...

Rahul Khullar