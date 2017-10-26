Rahul's sporty side

On Thursday, Vice-President Gandhi was the speaker at the concluding session of a PHD Chamber of Commerce event. In the question and answer session that followed his speech, boxer Vijender Singh asked when he planned to marry. Gandhi said this was something he was asked frequently. “I believe in destiny,” Gandhi said, and added “jab hogi, hogi (it will happen when it has to)”. When Singh said that most Indian politicians didn’t play any sport, Gandhi responded that he wasn’t on that list — he exercises, runs and swims regularly. Until about four months back, Gandhi said, he devoted an hour a day to exercise and sports, but he had been too busy lately to continue. The vice-president added that he was a black belt in Aikido. “ has been an integral part of my life and will continue to be,” he said.