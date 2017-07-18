Railways' muddled priorities

The Indian Railways has just put out its grand plans for launching high-speed railway projects to connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad and Delhi with Varanasi. Their political significance can hardly be ignored. But perhaps more important is the disconcerting message they convey about the misplaced priorities of the Indian Railways. Announcements of new projects will certainly get the railway ministry many newspaper headlines. But these newspaper headlines alone won’t address the crying need for improving the Indian Railways’ overall services for transporting passengers. ...