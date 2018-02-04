Rajasthan has given BJP 'triple talaq', says Shatrughan Sinha

JUST IN
Shatrughan Sinha (Photo Credit: Official website of the BJP MP)
Rajasthan is the first state to give the Bharatiya Janata Party “triple talaq”, tweeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar Shatrughan Sinha. Taking a direct shot at the party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, the actor-turned-politician said: “Breaking news with record-breaking disastrous results for ruling party: Rajasthan becomes the first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq.” Sinha has been embarrassing his party by taking potshots at it with unfailing regularity.

Last week, he joined the Rashtra Manch, a political action group launched by disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.

First Published: Sun, February 04 2018. 23:04 IST

