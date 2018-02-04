Rajasthan has given BJP 'triple talaq', says Shatrughan Sinha

-
ALSO READCong beats BJP in Rajasthan by-polls; Padmaavat blamed: Top 10 developments 'I am not frustrated': Yashwant Sinha sticks to his guns, finds support from Shatrughan Say no to indiscipline: Letter to BS on Yashwant, Shatrughan back AAP Shotgun's mirror Yashwant Sinha to campaign against BJP in Gujarat
-
Rajasthan is the first state to give the Bharatiya Janata Party “triple talaq”, tweeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar Shatrughan Sinha. Taking a direct shot at the party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, the actor-turned-politician said: “Breaking news with record-breaking disastrous results for ruling party: Rajasthan becomes the first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq.” Sinha has been embarrassing his party by taking potshots at it with unfailing regularity.
Last week, he joined the Rashtra Manch, a political action group launched by disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU