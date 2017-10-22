Rajasthan's gag order

The Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party government (BJP) in Rajasthan intends to bring in a piece of legislation that will prohibit investigation without sanction against “a Judge or a Magistrate or a public servant” for any “act done by them while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duties”. The state government has already passed an Ordinance to this effect and the new Bill will regularise it into an Act during the fresh session of the Assembly, which will start on Monday. The existing Ordinance has made two key changes to the ...