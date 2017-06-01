Rajinikanth meets his match

Text messages and online memes over the last few years seem to have convinced several Indians of southern superstar
Rajinikanth’s superhuman capabilities. However, after stopping trains with his hands and jumping into space in his films, the home-grown hero seems to have finally encountered one challenge he can’t overcome. In a recent report on the Indian economy, the World Bank
has used a photograph of Rajinikanth
pondering rather dejectedly how the languishing investment cycle can be kick-started. Now that gross domestic product
growth is also down, officials at the multilateral agency
added that the growth issue called for serious introspection.
