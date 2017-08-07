Rakhi spoiler

Tracking the attendance records of government employees has been a cat and mouse game between them and their superiors. While the biometric attendance system had stymied the trend in its early days, over time employees found they could check in and out at any of the of connected machines — so the one nearest to their homes became the obvious choice for many who came in late or left early. Authorities have now moved to stop this trend by inserting a place identifier in the machines. It acted as a major spoiler this day — employees had to travel to their offices to record their presence instead of using machines closest to their homes.

