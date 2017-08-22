Rebel leaders of Janata Dal-United (JD-U), who support Sharad Yadav, have been barred from the party’s national headquarters at 7, Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Police personnel have been posted at the gates to check the identity of visitors. The JD-U led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has threatened to get Yadav disqualified from the Rajya Sabha, and is busy building a case against him. However, Yadav has not indulged in any anti-party activity inside Parliament, such as defying the party whip, which can become the basis for his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha. That Yadav held a parallel convention in Patna on August 19, could be construed as an “anti-party activity”, the party has argued, but the law seems vague on that. All eyes are now on whether Yadav will attend the “Opposition Unity” public rally called by Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad in Patna on August 27.
Rally around or against?
Business Standard August 22, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
