Rallying point

The is expected to announce its verdict on the legality of “triple talaq” on Tuesday. As if on cue, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is also organising an “ulema conference” on Tuesday morning. The chief guest will be RSS leader Indresh Kumar, and the conference will discuss such issues as “cow slaughtering is illegal”, “socio-economic status of Muslims” and “education of Muslims and contribution of Muslims in development and prosperity of India”. The organisers anticipate that the apex court would have given its verdict by the time Kumar addresses a press conference at 12.30pm. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, organised a “dialogue on and gender equality” in Delhi on Monday.