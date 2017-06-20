Ram Nath Kovind's background prepares him to be President

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that one of its seasoned leaders, Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, will be the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the post of the President of India. Mr Kovind, one of the 11 governors who have had association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates, is a good choice. He is a trained lawyer who has practised in the Supreme Court and was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh for two six-year terms, where he developed a reputation for hard work and honesty. Mr Kovind also has experience as governor and ...