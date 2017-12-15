Rambo rides again

If the Gujarat election were a Hollywood movie the fight would go down as a contest between Rambo and “Mr Zabardast”.

Now that all exit polls give the BJP a heads up to comfortably form a government for the sixth time, it is clear that Narendra Modi, like the Vietnam vet Sylvester Stallone, skilled in aspects of survival, weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and guerrilla warfare, has vanquished Rahul Gandhi, the Congress’s new head who promised a “zabardast” (overwhelming) result. From his persistent fuelling of pan-Hindu nationalism to pandering to narrow Gujarati ...