Attacks on tribals, activists in restive Bastar
Ramesh's 'loaded' query

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked Deputy Chairman of the House P J Kurien a tricky question

Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked Deputy Chairman of the House P J Kurien a tricky question on Friday. Ramesh sought clarification from Kurien whether a private members’ bill related to the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh was a money bill or not and if the Upper House was competent to take a call on it. The said bill was introduced by Congress leader K V P Ramachandra Rao as a private member’s bill in 2015. After Finance Minister Arun Jaitley objected, Kurien had ruled that the bill was a money bill and could not be debated in the Upper House. The Lok Sabha Speaker had said it was not a money bill. Later, the Lok Sabha secretariat had sought the views of the law ministry in the matter. Kurien realised that Ramesh had lobbed a loaded query at him but he responded by saying that Ramesh was clever in bringing it up. Jairam smiled back.

Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked Deputy Chairman of the House P J Kurien a tricky question on Friday. Ramesh sought clarification from Kurien whether a private members’ bill related to the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh was a money bill or not and if the Upper House was competent to take a call on it. The said bill was introduced by Congress leader K V P Ramachandra Rao as a private member’s bill in 2015. After Finance Minister Arun Jaitley objected, Kurien had ruled that the bill was a money bill and could not be debated in the Upper House. The Lok Sabha Speaker had said it was not a money bill. Later, the Lok Sabha secretariat had sought the views of the law ministry in the matter. Kurien realised that Ramesh had lobbed a loaded query at him but he responded by saying that Ramesh was clever in bringing it up. Jairam smiled back.

