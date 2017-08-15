Ramifications of the 2017 Trump tax plan

The last fundamental US tax changes — mainly tax cuts — were undertaken three decades back during the Ronald Reagan administration, reflecting Arthur Laffer’s idea that lowering tax rates would fetch additional revenue. As it turned out, revenue loss was claimed to be 3 per cent of average gross domestic product (GDP) for 1981-85, the fiscal deficit increased, and the stock market fell. Post-facto, this led George H W Bush to call it “voodoo economics”. Be history as it may, the Donald Trump White House has proposed a new tax plan by pointing to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?