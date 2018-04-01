Random jottings of a restless mind

A potent way to survive a volatile equity market is to speak to oneself, write the ‘conversation’ and read it periodically. This is my attempt to decode my mind’s response to equity swings and a centred understanding of how I expect to keep my head when others might be losing theirs.

The highest confidence in the markets was demonstrated when the earnings traction was the lowest (now this appears to be reversing). There are a number of moments in a long-term bull market (this could be one) when one will wonder whether it is indeed one (as now). In a downward spiral, the ...