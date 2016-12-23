TRENDING ON BS
What's common between Arnab Goswami and Raghuram Rajan?
Ranking difficulties: Govt must go beyond optics on doing business

Three of the 10 criteria that the World Bank uses are in the hands of the states

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  New Delhi 

The National Democratic Alliance’s intention to bootstrap India into the top 50 nations in the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings is praiseworthy for a regime that views corporate investment as central to its job-creating agenda. Its constructive response to India’s disappointing 2016 ranking of 130 out of 190 countries, an advance of just one rank from 2015, has been to explore practical options to improve the business climate, chiefly by leveraging information technology to streamline systems and processes — such as the IceGate e-commerce platform to facilitate ...

