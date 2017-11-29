Rao, Ranjan and Krishnan

The ease of doing business ranking has been the flavour of the season. India jumping 30 places to make it to 100th has been celebrated for almost a month now and the country’s aspiration to touch the 50th position has been spelt out in no uncertain terms.

While that’s a happy thought, especially when clubbed with the Moody’s upgrade, a recent visit to Hyderabad came like a live case study on what ease of doing business can actually mean. It started on the flight from New Delhi to Hyderabad. On the next seat was a bubbly business school graduate and a Hyderabad ...