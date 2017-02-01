Rathin Roy: Prudent in practice, extravagant in rhetoric

The government of India has an appalling track record in keeping its promises on fiscal prudence. Hence, this is what I focus on first when the Budget is announced. Last year, I was delighted as the government maintained its commitment to stick to the announced fiscal consolidation path. This year, I was pessimistic since there were cries for “expansionary” and “counter-cyclical” fiscal expansion from many quarters. The finance minister did not delight me this year but did not depress me either. He has secured the fiscal deficit/GDP target for FY16 and has ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?