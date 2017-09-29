RBI monetary policy: Pause now, cut in December

We expect the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee to pause on Wednesday and cut rates by 25 basis points (bp) on December 6, to signal bank lending rate cut, before the ‘busy’ October-March industrial season intensifies. We see six compelling reasons for easing. First, growth at 5.5 per cent, as per the old GDP series, even factoring in a bounce on demonetisation shock-led base effects, is well below our estimated 7 per cent potential. Second, the CPI inflation is likely to normalise to around 4.5 per cent in the first half of FY18, well ...