RCom's missed opportunities

The past couple of days have been a mixed bag for Reliance Communications (RCom). On Monday, the company missed paying interest on bonds — its first such failure. The price of the $300 million of 6.5 per cent securities on which the company owed the interest payment has slid to a record low of 39.4 cents, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. A day later, however, it was good news once again for the telecom firm. A dozen Indian and overseas companies are reportedly “vying for” a 51 per cent stake in the company’s non-wireless assets. This should ideally ...