Real life's Good and Simple Tax

On July 1, the Indian government rolled out the Goods and Services Tax, or GST. Branding it as Good and Simple Tax to assure real-life players that the new taxation system wouldn’t be damaging to real-life fun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said GST was not just an economic reform but a social reform that would nudge people towards honesty and benefit poor the most. Okay, but this social reform doesn’t really concern me because, although it casts a wide tax net on goods and services, it leaves out the one thing I care about most: virtual good. As a result, some very ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?