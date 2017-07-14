Real life's Good and Simple Tax

On July 1, the Indian government rolled out the Goods and Services Tax, or GST. Branding it as Good and Simple Tax to assure real-life players that the new taxation system wouldn’t be damaging to real-life fun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said GST was not just an economic reform but a social reform that would nudge people towards honesty and benefit poor the most. Okay, but this social reform doesn’t really concern me because, although it casts a wide tax net on goods and services, it leaves out the one thing I care about most: virtual good. As a result, some very ...