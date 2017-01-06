Realisations boost for NMDC

Firm was able to hike prices for the third straight month in Jan, despite note ban concerns

The uptrend in iron ore prices is positive for India's largest iron ore producer NMDC. The company was able to hike prices in January for the third consecutive month, despite concerns of the Street on demonetisation. This helped the stock gain over six per cent since company's announcement on January 3. The company has set the price of iron ore fines at Rs 2,225 per wet metric tonne (WMT) and the same for lumps at Rs 1,985 per WMT, a rise of 6-7 per cent over December prices. Earlier in 2016, while international iron ore prices after bottoming out at start of the year started to ...

Ujjval Jauhari