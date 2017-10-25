JUST IN
Index changes have a story to tell
Business Standard

Recovering bad assets

The control and recovery of bad assets have been hampered by the dim performance of the economy

Business Standard 

With reference to Dilasha Seth’s report, “Capital stimulus for govt banks” (October 25), the beaten down scrips of public sector banks (PSB) have rallied beyond expectations, indicating the market’s confidence in the announcement of the package.

With the infusion of capital, PSBs, the major drivers of credit delivery, will get more strength to finance economic activities. However, rising bad assets will restrict recycling of working funds and obstruct adequate flow of bank credit to various segments of the economy. Stresses in the financial statements of the banks will continue until bad assets are resolved.

Along with recapitalisation, controlling and recovering bad assets are crucial to ensure financial soundness and the capacity to lend. The control and recovery of bad assets have been hampered by the dim performance of the economy. The government has to look for more stimulus packages to ease cash flow and ensure comfortable debt servicing capacity of the different sectors. Existing supporting systems to facilitate resolution of bad loans have to be strengthened.

V S K Pillai, Changanacherry
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, October 25 2017. 22:34 IST

