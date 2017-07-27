Redefining the economics of skilling

We live in the automation age in which – more than ever before – skills will define the employment prospects of our citizens, particularly young people. UN World Youth Skills Day, celebrated on July 15 every year, draws attention to the need for equipping the young with skills, and setting them on a path to a fulfilling career. India has made skills development a national priority with the institution of its National Skill Development Mission in 2015, a programme that has an annual budget of about Rs 17,000 crore. Indian industry is still grappling with ways to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?