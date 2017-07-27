Redefining the economics of skilling

We live in the automation age in which – more than ever before – skills will define the employment prospects of our citizens, particularly young people. UN World Youth Skills Day, celebrated on July 15 every year, draws attention to the need for equipping the young with skills, and setting them on a path to a fulfilling career. India has made skills development a national priority with the institution of its National Skill Development Mission in 2015, a programme that has an annual budget of about Rs 17,000 crore. Indian industry is still grappling with ways to ...