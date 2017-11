Beleaguered businessman got emotional while delivering a long on the occasion of the successful listing of group company He warned critics against writing him off, saying he was a marathon runner and would fight till his last breath. Before ending his speech, he mentioned his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and quoted a famous — “picture abhi baki hai mere dost (the show isn’t over yet, my friend)”— which he attributed to the actor. Perhaps, the long made Ambani forget that the belonged to