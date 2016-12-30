Your Money: Reduce risk in MF portfolio

Don't go overboard on mid-cap funds as volatility is expected in the first half of 2017

Don't go overboard on mid-cap funds as volatility is expected in the first half of 2017

Since demonetisation was announced on November 8, the Nifty has fallen 5.95%. The performance of diversified equity funds has been quite divergent. While the fund that declined the least has fallen only 0.82%, the one that has taken the biggest hit is down 11.49%. With the Indian equity markets expected to remain volatile in the first half of 2017, mutual fund (MF) investors need to tweak their portfolios to deal with this downturn. The 10 funds that have proved to be most resilient during this downturn have fallen 0.82% to 5% (see table). Funds that follow a value-oriented ...

Sanjay Kumar Singh