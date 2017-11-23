Reel is safer than real

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan couldn't resist a selfie with a fan while waiting in his car at a Mumbai traffic signal. The female fan was in an auto rickshaw. Dhawan stuck his head out and smiled for the picture. That smile would surely have turned into a grimace when he got a rap from the Mumbai traffic police. Mumbai Police posted the star’s photo as he was clicking that selfie and informed him about an e-challan that was on its way. “These adventures surely work on the silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai,” the tweet said. “You have risked your life, (that of) your admirer and a few others. We expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar and youth icon like you. An e-challan is on the way to your home. Next time, we will be harsher.” Dhawan apologised later saying the police was right and that he would not encourage such dangerous behaviour in the future.

