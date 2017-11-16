Screening of feature film on climate change cancelled due to air pollution

A special screening of India’s first feature film on climate change, Kadvi Hawa, was cancelled because of Delhi’s consistently poor air quality. The screening was scheduled to take place in an open area at the Sunken Garden in the World Bank building at Lodhi Estate in New Delhi.

The event has now been reduced to a press conference with the film’s cast, including Sanjai Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Tillotama Shome, and the director Nila Madhab Panda, and has been shifted indoors — to PVR Plaza in Connaught Place.

The film, slated for release on November 24, tells the story of two families — from parched Bundelkhand and coastal Odisha — that have minimum carbon footprint, but are facing the impact of changing climate. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continues to yo-yo between “severe” and “hazardous”.